National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

NOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 319,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,573. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

