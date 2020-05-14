Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.45 Million Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Aecom worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

ACM stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

