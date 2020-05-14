NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 2.9% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $45,264.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,663,241 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, cfinex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

