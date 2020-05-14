Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 28.32%.

Shares of NMM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

