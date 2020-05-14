NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $22,930,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $21,815,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,021,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $3,733,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 490,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,773. The company has a market capitalization of $320.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

