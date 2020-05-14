Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Netflix worth $1,169,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.28. 7,432,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.70. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

