Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

NFLX traded down $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $434.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

