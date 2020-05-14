NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

