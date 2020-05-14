Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,457,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $5,803,322. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

