Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.93.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,582 shares of company stock worth $5,803,322 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

