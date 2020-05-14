Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Price

News coverage about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a news impact score of 0.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,451,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $377,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

