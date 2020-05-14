New Mountain Finance (NMFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – New Mountain Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

5/7/2020 – New Mountain Finance is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – New Mountain Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

4/29/2020 – New Mountain Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

4/27/2020 – New Mountain Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – New Mountain Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

4/17/2020 – New Mountain Finance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – New Mountain Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – New Mountain Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – New Mountain Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.50 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – New Mountain Finance was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NMFC opened at $7.54 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $759.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Get New Mountain Finance Corp alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 199,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,921. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 852,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 54.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 375,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.