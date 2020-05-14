New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.65 million.

NEWR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.28. 1,644,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on New Relic in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.39.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.