New Street Research Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to “Neutral”

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 3,618,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

