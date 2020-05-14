New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 789 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Anthem worth $159,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.95 on Thursday, reaching $273.75. 618,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,360. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.63. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

