New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of NextEra Energy worth $287,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rudd International Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.22. 1,577,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.