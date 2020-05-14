New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $391.08 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Walmart worth $391,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

