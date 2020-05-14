New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $154,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.56. 357,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,061. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.