New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Union Pacific worth $239,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.61. 1,967,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.