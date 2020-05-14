New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 52,433 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52,433 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Netflix worth $401,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,542,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.70. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

