New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 696,304 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 696,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Oracle worth $308,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 5,783,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

