Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.29. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.98.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

