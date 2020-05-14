NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 188,570 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 8,609,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

