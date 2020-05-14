NextCapital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.9% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.68% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $58,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,767,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 532,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,099,000 after acquiring an additional 383,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 735,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86.

