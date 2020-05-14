NextCapital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,118,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,726,806 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

