NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $144.18 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994,986 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 7.1% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 2.03% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $144,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,915,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. 996,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.