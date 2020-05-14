NextCapital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $40,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 164,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.88. 4,075,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,287. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

