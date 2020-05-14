NextCapital Advisers Inc. Sells 18,213 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $71,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 397,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

JNK stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,137,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,154. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

