NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Announces Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 366,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,604. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 75,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $1,361,063.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 301,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $4,014,729.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,595,742 shares of company stock valued at $21,358,882.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

