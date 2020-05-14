NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) PT Raised to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s previous close.

NGM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 123,728 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,208.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,595,742 shares of company stock valued at $21,358,882 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

