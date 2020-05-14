Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NICE. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.43. 32,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Nice by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nice by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nice by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $4,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.