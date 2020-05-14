Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, analysts expect that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nice to $182.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.09.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

