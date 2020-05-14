Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Nike worth $180,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 509,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

