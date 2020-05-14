Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.57

News articles about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NSANY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 114,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,245. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

