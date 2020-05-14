Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 576 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,073 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $176.86 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

