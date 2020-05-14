Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 813 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NYSE NSC opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.