Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

