NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for NMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,413. The firm has a market cap of $881.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

