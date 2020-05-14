NMI (NMIH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2020 – NMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – NMI had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $41.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – NMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – NMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – NMI had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – NMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $18.00.

3/23/2020 – NMI had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $881.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NMI by 774.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701,849 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

