No BS Crypto Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $38,182.60 and $52,501.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.03398208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001805 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

NOBS is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

