Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $12.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded down $26.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

