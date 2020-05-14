NOIA Network Hits One Day Volume of $215,358.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $215,358.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.09 or 0.03392699 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

