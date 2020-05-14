Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0189

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $384,393.12 and $664.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.01988184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00169291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,345,744 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

