Nomura Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $14.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Nomura from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 2,889,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,901. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

