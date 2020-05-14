Nomura Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by Nomura from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,180,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,600,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 3,099,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,938,000 after purchasing an additional 129,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 189,013 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

