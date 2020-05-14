North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 147,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.