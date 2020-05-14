North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$6.86. 105,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,321. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,325. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 176,940 shares of company stock worth $1,216,556.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

