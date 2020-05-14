Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,383. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $679.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 660,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

