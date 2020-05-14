Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cardtronics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cardtronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

CATM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 270,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.