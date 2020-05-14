Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 154,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,511. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.45.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

